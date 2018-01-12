X-Men: New Mutants release gets pushed back 10 months

It's all change as Channing Tatum’s Gambit movie also gets delayed, while Deadpool 2 is moved up by two weeks

If you were looking forward to seeing the horror-fuelled antics of Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton in X-Men spin-off New Mutants this spring, then I’m afraid we have some X-tremely bad news for you – because the offbeat superhero tale has now had its release delayed for a VERY long time.

The film was originally supposed to be released this April, but it’s now been pushed to March 2019, meaning the film will be in cinemas a whole 10 months later than was previously planned. More like the OLD Mutants by then, amirite?

And it’s not the only film in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise to be delayed, with Channing Tatum’s long-gestating Gambit spin-off (which recently lost its third director, Pirates of the Caribbean’s Gore Verbinski) pushed from its 2019 Valentine’s Day opening (that’s 14th February, the same day fellow spin-off Deadpool was very successfully released in 2016) to 7th June 2019.

Still, it’s not all bad news – Ryan Reynolds’ eagerly-anticipated Deadpool sequel has had its release date actually moved sooner, now set for release on 18th May this year. While this might display the studios’ confidence in the film, it’s also probably a canny move as Deadpool 2 will now open a week before the Han Solo Star Wars movie, as opposed to a week after when the modern Star Wars films have traditionally continued to hoover up a lot of the box office.

And despite the New Mutants move, we’ll still be getting two X-men-related films this year – the aforementioned Deadpool 2 and straight X-Men sequel Dark Phoenix, which is set for release at the end of the year and stars Sophie Turner as the titular troubled mutant (aka Jean Grey). So really, we haven’t got too much to complain about.

Deadpool 2 is released this spring