Liam Neeson says the gender pay gap is “disgraceful” but he won’t take a pay cut: “that’s going too far”

The Commuter star supports pay parity but would not want to suffer a cut in his wages to achieve it

Liam Neeson (Getty, EH)

Liam Neeson has described the gender pay gap in Hollywood as “f***ing disgraceful”, but says he wouldn’t take a pay cut himself.

When asked by Associated Press whether he would take a pay cut to bridge the gap, Neeson responded: “No! Pay cut? No, no, no, no, no, no. That’s going too far.”

However,  The Commuter star then reiterated that “there has to be parity, there just has to be”.

Hollywood’s gender pay gap has been the subject of much controversy in the past year, and the recent reports about pay disparity in All the Money In the World have reignited the debate.

It was reported that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5m (£1.1m) for reshoots after Kevin Spacey was removed from the film and replaced by Christopher Plummer. His co-star Michelle Williams, however, reportedly received $80 per day, a total of less than $1,000.

