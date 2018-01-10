Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown to star as Sherlock’s sister in Enola Holmes film series
But will solving cases in Victorian London prove more challenging than taking on The Mind Flayer?
As if the Upside Down didn’t present enough of an enigma, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will be delving into a new myriad of mysteries as Enola Holmes, sister of Sherlock.
Legendary Entertainment has signed the 13-year-old actor to play the youngest Holmes sibling, report Hollywood insiders Deadline, in a film series based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries novels.
The Victorian-set young adult books began in 2006 with The Case of the Missing Marquess and followed the 14-year-old sister of the already-famous sleuth Sherlock Holmes, 20 years older than Enola.
Although Enola doesn’t exist in Arthur Conan Doyle’s original Holmes works, Springer’s books lean heavily on Doyle’s canon and characters: for instance, after arriving in London, Enola runs into Inspector Lestrade, who is on his way to help Sherlock with a case.
And don’t worry, unlike supervillain Eurus Holmes – Sherlock’s sister as played by Sian Brooke in the BBC’s modern adaptation – Enola isn’t out to hinder her brother’s work. Instead, in the novels, the young headstrong amateur detective is at first mainly concerned with finding her mother.
We’ll just have to wait and see if Millie Bobby Brown will solve this mystery with some Demogorgon-destroying psychic abilities alongside her newfound powers of deduction.