Bafta Film Awards 2018: nominees in full

The 71st British Academy Film Awards will take place on Sunday 18th February – but who is up for prizes in the major categories?

With the Golden Globes behind us, awards season is in full swing. Next up? The Bafta Film Awards where Hollywood royalty make the trip across the pond to attend Britain’s biggest ceremony. But who is up for the major prizes? And how can you watch the nominations and awards themselves?

How can I watch the Bafta Film Awards nominations?

The Bafta nominations will be announced by Bafta’s Chair Jane Lush and actresses Natalie Dormer and Letitia Wright from 7:30am on Tuesday 9th January. You can watch them as they’re revealed via a live stream here.

Who are the nominees?

The nominees will appear here as they are announced:

Leading Actor

Supporting Actor

Leading Actress

Supporting Actress

Film

British Film

Director

Debut by a British Director, Writer or Producer

Rising Star

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chamalet

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Animated Film

Cinematography

Costume Design

Make Up & Hair

Documentary

Editing

Music

Production Design

Film Not in the English Language

Sound

Special Visual Effects

Short Film

Short Animation

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

The Academy Fellowship

When are the Bafta Film Awards?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday February 18th.

How can I watch the Bafta awards ceremony?

The star-studded night will be broadcast on BBC1.

Will there be a new host?

Yes. Stephen Fry has announced he will stand down ahead of this year’s event. His replacement will be announced after Tuesday’s nominations event.