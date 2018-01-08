Bafta Film Awards 2018: nominees in full
The 71st British Academy Film Awards will take place on Sunday 18th February – but who is up for prizes in the major categories?
With the Golden Globes behind us, awards season is in full swing. Next up? The Bafta Film Awards where Hollywood royalty make the trip across the pond to attend Britain’s biggest ceremony. But who is up for the major prizes? And how can you watch the nominations and awards themselves?
How can I watch the Bafta Film Awards nominations?
The Bafta nominations will be announced by Bafta’s Chair Jane Lush and actresses Natalie Dormer and Letitia Wright from 7:30am on Tuesday 9th January. You can watch them as they’re revealed via a live stream here.
Who are the nominees?
The nominees will appear here as they are announced:
Leading Actor
Supporting Actor
Leading Actress
Supporting Actress
Film
British Film
Director
Debut by a British Director, Writer or Producer
Rising Star
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chamalet
Original Screenplay
Adapted Screenplay
Animated Film
Cinematography
Costume Design
Make Up & Hair
Documentary
Editing
Music
Production Design
Film Not in the English Language
Sound
Special Visual Effects
Short Film
Short Animation
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
The Academy Fellowship
When are the Bafta Film Awards?
The ceremony will take place on Sunday February 18th.
How can I watch the Bafta awards ceremony?
The star-studded night will be broadcast on BBC1.
Will there be a new host?
Yes. Stephen Fry has announced he will stand down ahead of this year’s event. His replacement will be announced after Tuesday’s nominations event.