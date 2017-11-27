Some people are saying Die Hard is not a Christmas film and people are REALLY mad

Is the Bruce Willis action flick a festive film? Or a movie merely set at Christmas?

Die Hard: the film that gifted us Bruce Willis as John “yipi-ki-yay” Mcclane and Alan Rickman as unforgettable villain Hans Gruber. A classic that comes around every year.

Advertisement

However, Twitter has been trying to get to the bottom of a huge question: is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Some have said it’s certainly NOT a festive movie, but merely set at Christmas time…

👏Die👏Hard👏is👏not👏a👏Christmas👏film👏it👏just👏happens👏to👏be👏set👏at👏Christmas👏,👏like👏Lethal👏Weapon👏 — Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby E (@TobyonTV) November 25, 2017

Die Hard

Lethal Weapon

Prometheus

Batman Returns

Trading Places All films set around xmas but definitely NOT xmas films. — Micky (@Jack_da_Ripper9) November 27, 2017

Die Hard is not a Christmas film. Yeah I said it. — D Owusu AKA PianoMan (@platinummind) November 27, 2017

Die Hard is not an xmas film.

Die Hard is not an xmas film.

Die Hard is not an xmas film.

Die Hard is not an xmas film.

Die Hard is not an xmas film.

Die Hard is not an xmas film.

Die Hard is not an xmas film.

Die Hard is not an xmas film.

Die Hard is not an xmas film. — Hey, Joe (@joefish__) November 27, 2017

And they say Christmas doesn’t play an important role in the film’s message or plot…

The fundamental lesson of Die Hard is that shooting people is extremely liberating and I’m just not sure that’s a Christmas message. pic.twitter.com/I7xAXTH5Og — Elvis Buñuelo (@Mr_Considerate) November 26, 2017

Space is THE key element of the Martian. Die Hard could happen at any time of year and not be any different. It’s a movie set during Christmas, but not a Christmas movie — James (@toner564) November 26, 2017

Agreed! Die hard released in July 1988 is not a Christmas film, simply that the story line is based over the holiday period as a plot point. Never does the theme Christmas even play a prominent role in the narrative. It isn't a Christmas film. — Anthony (@Anthony_McGinty) November 26, 2017

Some pointed out that if Die Hard was truly a Christmas film then people would only talk about it at Christmas. But, according to the Google search traffic over the past 10 years, this hasn’t happened…

I'm sorry for anything to be classified as a Christmas thing, it has to show a periodic December peak on @Google trends like Mariah Carey's all I want for Christmas is you. Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. Settled. pic.twitter.com/tFQ8vKKj1E — Anupum Pant (@indigoanalysis) November 27, 2017

(The spikes in 2007 and 2013 came after the release of Live Free or Die Hard and A Good Day to Die Hard, respectively.)

However, others disagree VERY strongly…

If you don't believe that Die Hard is a Christmas movie, please unfollow me now and move on with your life. #yippeekiay — Peter Shankman (@petershankman) November 25, 2017

DIE HARD IS 100% A CHRISTMAS FILM 🎥 https://t.co/CTobPiSnIL — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 26, 2017

There are those who know Die Hard is a Christmas film and, there are those who are wrong — Martyn Vincent (@BadWilf) November 27, 2017

Why? Well, they say it’s not only set around Christmas, but it also contains a festive message…

Die Hard is about Christmas – it’s a family redemption story about about personal suffering in the service of fellow man, in defiance of systemic avarice. It’s pure Dickens. But with machine guns — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 26, 2017

👏Christmas👏is 👏a👏liminal👏ritualised👏period👏of👏carnivalesque👏inversion👏during👏which👏underdogs👏and 👏the👏powerless👏are👏briefly👏elevated👏above👏hierarchical👏structures👏. John👏McClane👏is👏a👏classic👏Christmas👏 underdog👏triumphing👏over👏selfish👏venality👏😉 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 25, 2017

So, what’s your view? Do you think YippeeKiYay, Die Hard is not only a Christmas film, but the best one ever? Or YippeeKiNay, another movie deserves the title?

Advertisement

Vote for your favourite festive film below…