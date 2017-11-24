Accessibility Links

Emma Stone stands up for women’s rights in powerful clip from Battle of the Sexes

Watch an exclusive scene from the new biopic about Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs’ famous 1973 tennis match

Emma Stone Battle of the Sexes (Screenshot, EH)

Emma Stone’s Billy Jean King calls out Bill Pullman’s commentator Jack Kramer for sexism in this exclusive clip of a gripping scene from new film Battle of the Sexes.

“I don’t think you respect women,” she says. “I think you like us in the kitchen and the bedroom.

“When we dare to want a little bit more, just a little bit of what you’ve got, that’s what you can’t stand.”

From the directors of Little Miss Sunshine, Battle of the Sexes tells the story one of the most-watched sporting events of all time – a tennis match between Billie Jean King, then the world’s number one female player, and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), a 55-year-old former male champion.

Riggs, a notorious misogynist, gleefully mocked women’s tennis and the women’s rights movement, while King was a feminist pioneer who campaigned for better prize money for female players. Their match carried a $100,000 prize and attracted a TV audience of 90 million worldwide.

Battle of the Sexes is out in UK cinemas now.

Battle of the Sexes



