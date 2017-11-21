What’s your favourite Christmas film?

Which movie would your Christmas not be the same without?

Ah, Christmas films. We moan when they’re on the telly in August but come December we just can’t get enough of ’em.

Nothings beats relaxing with the family in front of the fire and soaking up the atmosphere as those sleigh bells ring. Or getting the gang around to yours to enjoy a Christmas treat after a brisk day out and about.

Now, thanks to dedicated TV channels and streaming services – not to mention the good old DVDs – there are HUNDREDS of movies to choose from, but we’ve narrowed them down to a list of festive favourites and want you to decide which is the best.

Which Christmas film is a MUST WATCH in your house? Which movie do you and your friends just HAVE to see over and over again?

It’s time to cast your vote and have your say.