Does this picture hold a vital clue about what to expect in Fantastic Beasts 2?

Two wands appear to point to an old but important piece of Harry Potter history – will a new announcement reveal more?

With fans eagerly awaiting news about the next Fantastic Beasts movie, this teaser seems to reveal what could be in store.

The official Fantastic Beasts Twitter account has released this picture of two wands ahead of an announcement this Thursday 16th November, and it’s got everyone speculating…

Basically, many fans spotted almost immediately that the wand on the left is the infamous Elder Wand as depicted in the Harry Potter films.

With Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp) set to play a major role in Fantastic Beasts 2, it’s worth remembering that according to the Harry Potter books, he was at one point the holder of the Elder Wand – before Dumbledore defeated him in an epic duel in 1945, assuming control of the Elder Wand himself.

Does this mean the other wand is Dumbledore’s original wand?

IS THAT DUMBLEDORE'S ORIGINAL WAND (to the right)?????????? — Kumail Khan (@kumailk99) November 15, 2017

If my memory serves me right, the Elder Wand at this point of time would probably belong to Grindelwald, right? So the wand on the right must be Dumbledore’s old wand? https://t.co/4xpCBtAfYw — до свидания (@ElijahCool_) November 15, 2017

Well, technically at this point in the story, Grindelwald would have the elder wand. So the left one is the wand of elder and the right one is probably what Dumbledore used at that point. — スシャント (@therealsushant) November 15, 2017

Dumbledore won the elder wand in 1945 from Grindelwald. If the elder wand is featuring its safe to assume the movie will be based around the end of WW II. Super psyched! — Abhijai Singh (@abhijai09) November 15, 2017

That Could be Dumbledore's wand before the elder wand 🤔🤔🤔 — Thales Castro | 364 (@NewtEosBicho) November 15, 2017

How much will the new film play on this old Harry Potter lore? We’ll just have to wait and see what this new announcement brings to see what else there is to learn…