Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Google Maps reveals the location of Star Wars film’s hidden Millennium Falcon

Google Maps reveals the location of Star Wars film’s hidden Millennium Falcon

The ship featured in The Last Jedi can be spotted in its hiding place in the middle of a field thanks to aerial photography

The Millennium Falcon

As recent trailers have now revealed, the Millennium Falcon plays a significant part in upcoming Star Wars movie The Last Jedi.

Advertisement

But of course, in between shooting, Disney wanted to keep Han Solo’s former ship under wraps, so they hid it out in the middle of nowhere surrounded by shipping containers and half covered by a tarpaulin. No-one’s going to find it there, right?

Wrong. Because they reckoned without pesky Google Maps, which has taken aerial snaps of the ship that can be spotted if you search close to the location of Longcross Studios in Surrey.

Or if that’s too much effort, this fan has kindly supplied a direct link to the spot in question.

Advertisement

Now, where did they put that new Death Star…

Tags

Related news

promo322348794

New Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys reveal the true form of Supreme Leader Snoke

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

When is the next Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer arriving?

All about Star Wars (franchise)

The Millennium Falcon
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

promo322348794

New Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys reveal the true form of Supreme Leader Snoke

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

When is the next Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer arriving?

79757

Can you name these Star Wars species?

105060

Mark Hamill promised he’d give us a Star Wars episode VIII spoiler, and he did

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more