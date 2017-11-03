Fans are theorising like crazy about Luke Skywalker’s appearance in the new Last Jedi teaser

With Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi just over a month away, Lucasfilms has dropped a new teaser, and it has fans frantically speculating about Luke Skywalker’s role in the film.

The 45-second clip appears to show Daisy Ridley’s Rey pulling a lightsaber on Skywalker, fanning the flames that Mark Hamill’s character has turned to the dark side. Check it out below:

Some fans on Twitter are worried that the clip suggests Luke may follow in his father’s footsteps…

The latest Star Wars trailer has me nervous about where this is going. Luke's all growly now (as befits elder Hamill). But it's only a movie — Thomas K. Dye (@newshoundscomic) November 2, 2017

LUKE SKYWALKER needs to rip people asunder in LAST JEDI, just as his father did in ROGUE ONE. It has to happen!! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) November 2, 2017

Thoughts on the last Jedi: Please have one scene of Luke being a badass. Also please don't have him go to the darkside. @HamillHimself — WoWMartiean (@wowmartiean) November 2, 2017

If they make Luke Skywalker evil in The Last Jedi, I’m throwing some hands — Super Cowboy (@DatJiveTurkey) November 2, 2017

I have a terrible feeling I'm not going to like Luke in The Last Jedi. 🤤 — Elaine Tveit (@tveitlight25) November 2, 2017

While others seem to think it means Rey might be wavering…

Guys I’m starting to worry about Rey pic.twitter.com/toCgVIYVjH — Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) November 2, 2017

excuse u why does it look like rey bout to fight with Luke 😤 https://t.co/K8GSoHLUeq — katie storts (@katiestorts) November 2, 2017

WHY WAS REY STANDING OVER LUKE WITH THE LIGHT SABER….SHE BETTER NOT pic.twitter.com/Vn9VGNplMp — holly jolly (@darlingsoIo) November 2, 2017

The Last Jedi prediction: Luke shuts Rey out which leads her to the dark side because Kylo will manipulate her by saying he's learned so much and so Luke will have to let the dark side in to go grey to save her. — Brian (@brianallyn) November 2, 2017

Or could it all just be one big misunderstanding?

my guess re: that new star wars trailer is luke won't show rey his abilities so she pushes him too hard. don't think its worse than that. — jhm 🎃 (@neonshudder) November 2, 2017

Star Wars fans have been worrying for a while now that Luke Skywalker is destined for the dark side, and it would appear that the filmmakers are keen for us to think that it’s headed this way after a series of subtle hints in that direction.

However, that didn’t stop most of us from geeking out upon seeing the Star Wars legend return to the Millennium Falcon…

After 34 long years Luke Skywalker finally returns to the Millennium Falcon! #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/tGjgjWKM3c — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) November 2, 2017

Luke is back in the Millenium Falcon in the latest @starwars teaser… THE FEELS 😭 #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/pB52oxopr5 — ROCCAT (@ROCCAT) November 2, 2017

Much has changed since the last time we (officially) saw Luke on the Falcon…. #StarWars #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/eUOOoGC9md — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) November 2, 2017

Star Wars Episode VII: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on 15th December 2017