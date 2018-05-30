Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...

The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Matt Baker and Alex Jones.

Advertisement

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7.30pm on BBC 1 and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up.

Who’s on tonight’s One Show?

Eighties pop icon Cyndi Lauper will be appearing on the show tonight.

American singer, songwriter and producer Josh Groban will also be on the programme to talk about his recently announced UK and Ireland tour.

Advertisement

Music fans will also be treated to a special performance from Who frontman Roger Daltrey who will be entertaining the audience live from New Broadcasting House, home of the BBC in London.