World Cup 2018: What time is Group E fixture Serbia v Brazil on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group E game at the Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

When is the Serbia v Brazil World Cup 2018 Group E game being played?

The game will take place on Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group E?

Group E is made up of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

