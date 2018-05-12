Everything you need to know about the man hoping to deliver Denmark's fourth Eurovision victory

Unbelievably, it’s been five years since Emmelie de Forest took home the top prize for Denmark in 2013 with her rendition of Only Teardrops.

Advertisement

The time since has failed to see anything like a repeat of that success for the Danes – indeed they failed to get past the semi-finals in both 2015 and 2016.

Hoping to put that right is Jonas Flodager Rasmussen – or just Rasmussen, as he likes to be known. Here’s everything you need to know about Denmark’s Eurovision 2018 entry…

Who is Denmark’s Eurovision 2018 entry Rasmussen?

33 years old, Rasmussen works part-time as a voice and performance coach in western Denmark.

He also has a background in musical theatre, having appeared in Danish productions such as Rent, West Side Story and Les Miserables.

The Eurovision stage shouldn’t be too daunting for Rasmussen, who has previously shared a stage with none other than The Rolling Stones – although he was part of a choir on that occasion.

<section><h2>Eurovision 2018: MEET THE ENTRIES</h2> <p></p> <p><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-acts-entries-songs-country-contestants/" target="_blank">Find out about all the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest</a></p></section><section><h2>UK</h2> <p></p> <h2>﻿<a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-08/uk-eurovision-2018-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about SuRie</a> </h2></section><section><h3>Cyprus</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-cyprus-entry-song-contestant-eleni-foureira/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Eleni Foureira</a></h2></section><section><h3>Ireland</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/ireland-eurovision-2018-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ryan O'Shaughnessy</a></h2></section><section><h3>Finland</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-finlands-eurovision-2018-entry-and-x-factor-finalist-saara-aalto/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Saara Aalto</a></h2></section><section><h3>Israel</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-israel-entry/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Netta</a></h2></section><section><h3>Estonia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-estonias-eurovision-2018-entry-elina-nechayeva-and-how-was-her-dress-created/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Elina Nechayeva</a></h2></section><section><h3>Portugal</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-08/eurovision-2018-portugal-entry-song-contestant-claudia-pascoal/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Cláudia Pascoal</a></h2></section><section><h3>Germany</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-germany-entry-contestant-song/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Michael Shulte</a></h2></section><section><h3>France</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-frances-eurovision-2018-entry-madame-monsieur/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Madame Monsieur</a></h2></section><section><h3>Italy</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/eurovision-2018-italy-entry-contestants/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ermal Meta e Fabrizio Moro</a></h2></section><section><h3>Spain</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-spains-kissing-eurovision-2018-couple-alfred-and-amaia/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Amaia y Alfred</a></h2></section><section><h3>Austria</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-austria-entry-song-cesar-sampson-profile/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Cesár Sampson</a></h2></section><section><h3>Lithuania</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-lithuania-entry-song-ieva-zasimauskaite-profile/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Ieva Zasimauskaite</a></h2></section><section><h3>Czech Republic</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-is-czech-republics-eurovision-2018-entry-mikolas-josef/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Mikolas Josef</a></h2></section><section><h3>Bulgaria</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-09/who-are-the-bulgarias-eurovision-2018-entry-equinox/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about EQUINOX</a></h2></section><section><h3>Albania</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-albania-entry-song-eugent-bushpepa/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Eugent Bushpepa</a></h2></section><section><h3>Norway</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-norway-entry-alexander-rybak/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Alexander Rybak</a></h2></section><section><h3>Serbia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-serbia-entry-son-sanja-ilic-balkanika/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about S<span class="ql-cursor">﻿</span>anja Ilić & Balkanika</a></h2></section><section><h3>Slovenia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-slovenia-entry-lea-sirk-profile-song-music/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Lea Sirk</a></h2></section><section><h3>Ukraine</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-ukraine-melovin-entry-profile-song/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Mélovin</a></h2></section><section><h3>Denmark</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-denmark-entry-song-profile-rasmussen/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Rasmussen</a></h2></section><section><h3>Netherlands</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-netherlands-entry-waylon/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Waylon</a></h2></section><section><h3>Moldova</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-moldova-entry-doredos/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about DoReDos</a></h2></section><section><h3>Australia</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-australia-entry-profile-song-jessica-mauboy/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Jessica Mauboy</a></h2></section><section><h3>Hungary</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-11/eurovision-2018-hungary-entry-aws-profile-song-contestants/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about AWS</a></h2></section><section><h3>Sweden</h3> <p></p> <h2><a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2018-05-10/eurovision-2018-sweden-entry-profile-song-benjamin-ingrosso/" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about Benjamin Ingrosso</a></h2></section>

What is Denmark’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Not to be confused with the Stevie Wonder song of the same name, Higher Ground was written by Niclas Arn and Karl Eurén.

Taking as its subject matter the Viking Magnus Erlendsson, who defied his king and refused to fight in battle, the song is a call to put violence aside and instead resolve conflicts through peaceful means.

Given the theme of the song, Rasmussen’s Viking-esque appearance only seems fitting…

What will Denmark’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage? Is there a rehearsal video?

Yes, Rasmussen has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night…

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018