When is season 2 of GLOW released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast and what’s going to happen?

Everything you need to know about season 2 of GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling)

The first season of Netflix’s GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), starring Alison Brie, amassed a cult following, as much for the spandex, hairspray and 80’s soundtrack as its stellar ensemble cast.

The show explores the 80s era phenomena of professional women’s wrestling promotions, and follows Ruth, played by Community star Brie, a struggling actress who auditions for a female wrestling show. Now the streaming service have confirmed the release date of season 2, complete with a ‘musical’ trailer to whet fans’ appetites.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest season of GLOW.

When and how can you watch season 2?

Season 2 of the comedy-drama series will stream from Friday 29th June 2018, Netflix has confirmed.

Is there a trailer?

To get viewers in the mood, a ‘musical’ trailer has been released, featuring the cast dressed in their wrestling gear and lip-syncing to Michael Sembello’s hit song ‘Maniac’. They dance in the women’s changing rooms, fluorescent lights outlining their spandex costumes, before their manager, Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron) interrupts their group dance. “Hey, what’s going on here?” he says. “We got a show to do!” The words ‘The girls are back in town’ then flash across the screen.

Who’s in the cast?

Netflix has already announced that Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos), Shakira Barrera (East Los High), and Wyatt Nash (Dear White People) will be joining the cast in season 2.

Fan favourites Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, and Marc Maron are all set to return, as will the majority of the ensemble cast, judging from the recent trailer.

What’s the storyline in season 2?

While season 1 focussed on the group’s struggle to secure a female wrestling TV series, the second season explores the making of that show.

“The first season was all about training. In season 2, it’s all about shooting the show GLOW,” Brie said during a recent panel. “We’re dressed in our wrestling characters almost all of every episode. It’s a lot more behind the scenes of the making of the show. There’s more on the production side and much less about learning how to wrestle.”

The show is also likely to further delve into Ruth’s (Brie) volatile relationship with her frenemy and co-wrestler, Debbie (Betty Gilpin). In the first season, Ruth ended an affair with Debbie’s husband.