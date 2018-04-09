Hamilton steals the show with seven Olivier awards

Musical theatre phenomenon Hamilton stole the show at the Olivier Awards 2018 with seven wins including best new musical, choreography and lighting and sound, while its creator Lin Manuel Miranda and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire were given the outstanding achievements in music prize.

Advertisement

While the show – which is an innovative take on the American revolutionary war that blends musical theatre and hip-hop – did not quite manage to beat the record of nine awards set last year by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, it was certainly the dominant force on the night.

Hamilton’s primary antagonist, Giles Terera, who beat his co-star Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton) to the best actor in a musical gong, lauded Miranda’s production company for the part they are playing in diversifying the industry.

“It’s not a box-ticking exercise, it is the best way to tell the story,” he said of the musical, which features a predominantly non-white cast. “Diversity is not a policy, it is life, diversity is life. So theatre makers, there’s no excuse.”

There were also awards for Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, who took home the prize for best actor in a play, and Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman, which won three Oliviers, including best new play, best actress and best director for Sam Mendes.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

Michael Jibson, Hamilton – WINNER

Ross Noble, Young Frankenstein

Jason Pennycooke, Hamilton

Cleve September, Hamilton

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Sheila Atim, Girl from the North Country – WINNER

Tracie Bennett, Follies

Rachel John, Hamilton

Lesley Joseph, Young Frankenstein

Outstanding achievement in music

Hamilton – WINNER

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Follies

Girl from the North Country

Best new dance production

Flight Pattern – WINNER

Goat

Grand Finale

Tree of Codes

Outstanding achievement in dance

Francesca Velicu, Le Sacre du Printemps – WINNER

Rocio Molina, Fallen From Heaven

Zenaida Yanowsky, Symphonic Dances

Best entertainment and family

Dick Whittington – WINNER

David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny

Derren Brown: Underground

Five Guys Named Moe

Best theatre choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton – WINNER

Bill Deamer, Follies

Kate Prince, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Randy Skinner, 42nd Street

Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris

Best musical revival

Follies – WINNER

42nd Street

On the Town

Best actor in a musical

Giles Terera, Hamilton – WINNER

Ciaran Hinds, Girl from the North Country

John McCrea, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Jamael Westman, Hamilton

Best actress in a musical

Shirley Henderson, Girl from the North Country – WINNER

Janie Dee, Follies

Imelda Staunton, Follies

Josie Walker, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Best revival

Angels in America – WINNER

Hamlet

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Witness for the Prosecution

Best new comedy

Labour of Love – WINNER

Dry Powder

Mischief Movie Night

The Miser

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre

Killology – WINNER

The B*easts

The Red Lion

The Revlon Girl

Best lighting design

Howell Binkley, Hamilton – WINNER

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Paule Constable, Follies

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best sound design

Nevin Steinberg, Hamilton – WINNER

Tom Gibbons, Hamlet

Gareth Owen, Bat Out of Hell

Eric Sleichim, Network

Best costume design

Vicki Mortimer, Follies – WINNER

Hugh Durrant, Dick Whittington

Roger Kirk, 42nd Street

Paul Tazewell, Hamilton

Best set design

Bob Crowley, An American in Paris – WINNER

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Vicki Mortimer, Follies

Best actor in a supporting role

Bertie Carvel, Ink – WINNER

John Hodgkinson, The Ferryman

James McArdle, Angels in America

Peter Polycarpou, Oslo

Best actress in a supporting role

Denise Gough, Angels in America – WINNER

Brid Brennan, The Ferryman

Dearbhla Molloy, The Ferryman

Imogen Poots, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Best new opera production

Semiramide – WINNER

La Boheme

The Exterminating Angel

Outstanding achievement in opera

Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona, Semiramide – WINNEr

Paul Brown, Iolanthe

Roderick Williams, The Return Of Ulysses

Best actor

Bryan Cranston, Network – WINNER

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Andrew Scott, Hamlet

Best actress

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman – WINNER

Lesley Manville, Long Day’s Journey into Night

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Imelda Staunton, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Best director

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman – WINNER

Dominic Cooke, Follies

Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Rupert Goold, Ink

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Best new play

The Ferryman – WINNER

Ink

Network

Oslo

Best new musical

Hamilton – WINNER

An American in Paris

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Girl from the North Country

Advertisement

Young Frankenstein