Friends is “done” – there will be no reunion says co-creator David Crane

We are not on a break it seems - that really is the end of the show...

Friends will never be coming back says the creative force behind one of television’s most popular shows.

David Crane, who created Friends with his friend Marta Kauffman in the 1990s, has told RadioTimes.com that they can never see a reunion for Rachel, Ross Monica, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey despite repeated calls from fans to revisit their lives.

“Do you know what it’s like?,” said Crane. “It’s like, when you break up with somebody and then years later you have a chance to see them again, you don’t want to see them again.

“No, but it’s done, it’s done. We put a bow on it, it’s done. We had 10 great years. God knows if you want to see Friends, it’s on television…

“It’s just I think it’s giving into a sort of a notion of what people think they want, but if you give people what they want, I think how can it not be ultimately be disappointing?”

He added: “And also, because Friends was about a finite period of time in these people’s lives, when your friends are your family, when you’re that age. Now, they’re adults with families of their own, it’s a different show. It’s The Big Chill, suddenly.”

Crane’s husband and the co-writer on BBC2 comedy Episodes which is starting its fifth and final series on BBC2 added: “I can’t imagine any version that would work.”

So that’s it. Time really has finally been called at Central Perk, it seems.

