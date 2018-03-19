Accessibility Links

Coronation Street trailer: see Eileen and Phelan’s deadly showdown – watch the tense promo

"What have you done?!"

An ominous new Coronation Street trailer has revealed the shock moment that Eileen discovers husband Pat Phelan is actually a serial killer.

The promo sees Eileen receive a phone call from Tim who tells her to flee the coastal resort that she and Pat are visiting in the coming weeks.

As Pat walks menacingly towards Eileen, she’s left to nervously ask: “What have you done?”

As Corrie fans know, Phelan is responsible for multiple deaths in Weatherfield, though Eileen currently remains unaware as to how the likes of Luke Britton, Vinny Ashford and Andy Carver met their maker. But could this be the moment in which everything changes?

Speaking recently about the upcoming drama, show boss Kate Oates told RadioTimes.com: “When the scales properly fall from Eileen’s eyes, she’ll be in big trouble. That’s the moment when she realises that she’s married to a serial killer. That will be imminent.

“Sue [Cleaver] is loving playing it – it’s nice for her to get that change in dramatic dynamic. She suddenly looks at her husband in a very different way.”

Watch the new trailer below. Beneath that, there’s our new Week in Weaterhfield review show

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Coronation Street Trailer

NEW TRAILER: The truth is finally out about Phelan!

Posted by Coronation Street on Monday, March 19, 2018

