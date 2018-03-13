Coronation Street: Carla and Ali get passionate – but how will Michelle react?

Are the Connor women set for a huge falling out?

Carla Connor looks set to lock lips with Weatherfield GP Ali Neeson in next week’s Coronation Street – but will her love life end up threatening her friendship with Michelle?

Advertisement

As Corrie fans aware, relations have been strained between Michelle and her biological son since Ali returned to town. And upcoming episodes will see Carla vow to put things right between them after Michelle confides her upset over Ali opting not to attend her wedding.

Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 21 March then see Carla persuading Ali to join her at Roy’s flat and plying him with wine as she bids to get him to change his opinion of Michelle.

But Carla is left shocked when Ali admits that he’s always had a crush on her before leaning in for a kiss! How will Carla react to Ali making a move?

Speaking to Radio Times last year, Coronation Street boss Kate Oates teased that things wouldn’t be plain sailing for Carla and Michelle: “What we’ll have are these two strong Connor women – Carla and Michelle – on opposing sides and in conflict for a change.”

So could Ali end up being the catalyst for the fracturing of their friendship? And where do Carla’s loyalties ultimately lie?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.