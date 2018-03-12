Coronation Street: Fiz chucks cheating Tyrone out – here’s what happens next

Fiz has called time on her relationship with Tyrone in tonight’s Coronation Street after discovering that he cheated with Gemma.

A rogue condom wrapper found in the laundry sealed the fate of Ty, who confessed to a one-night stand with the kebab-shop worker.

Feeling that they were no longer united, Fiz was seen ordering Tyrone to leave, a move that left the Weathefield mechanic devastated.

Wednesday’s episode will see Tyrone left riddled with guilt and telling co-worker Kev that he wants to try and patch things up with Fiz.

But Fiz will soon have fresh bombshells to contend with when she catches young Hope trying to push Joseph down the stairs.

In a state of shock, Fiz realises that Hope is the one responsible for all the bad behaviour that she’s been blaming on Ruby!

Scenes to be shown on Friday 16 March then see a remorseful Tyrone calling round to explain that he’s booked Ruby in for therapy – news that leaves Fiz feeling awash with guilt herself.

By the end of the week, Fiz has told Tyrone that she’s willing to try and make their relationship work – but will she come clean about Hope’s behaviour?

