Coronation Street: Tyrone sleeps with Gemma – and Fiz finds out next week!

Tyrone wil confess to infidelity in an upcoming showdown

Tyrone Dobbs has ended up in the arms of Gemma Winter in tonight’s Coronation Street – and it won’t be long before Fiz finds out about their one-night stand.

Friday’s episode of the ITV soap saw Tyrone seek solace with Gemma following a bust-up with Fiz. A heart to heart resulted in an impromptu kiss before the pair headed up to the bedroom.

Next week’s episodes of Corrie will see Gemma and Tyrone regretting their night together and agreeing that it was a mistake.

Fiz, meanwhile, decides that she wants to come back home – but as she takes the bedding out of the washing machine, she discovers a condom wrapper!

Scenes to be shown on Monday then see Fiz asking Sean about her discovery, but he insists it isn’t his.

A fuming Fiz then confronts Tyrone, who instantly admits to having cheated on her with Gemma. Just how will Fiz react?

You can watch a 60-seccond rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

