Coronation Street: Eileen FINALLY discovers the truth about Phelan – what happens next?

The scales have finally fallen from Eileen’s eyes in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street after she saw partner Pat Phelan in a whole new light.

Eileen’s friends and neighbours have been trying to convince Eileen for months now that Pat was a wrong’un. But with Mrs Phelan continuing to see only the good in her husband, Tim ended up resorting to desperate measures to put Eileen in the picture.

The opening part of Wednesday’s double bill saw Phelan get into Tim’s taxi and hand him a thank you card following the cabbie’s dramatic rescue of the Weatherfield villain on Monday.

Tim, though, was having none of it and tried to force a confession out of Phelan regarding his past crimes.

Scenes just shown on the ITV soap saw Phelan then start to gloat about his part in the Calcutta Street development scam, unaware that Tim had secretly activated his radio so that Eileen could hear every word back in the Streetcars office!

When Coronation Street returns at 8.30pm, fans will see how Eileen reacts after being faced with soem of the truths about the man she married. Will she keep Phelan’s secret? Or let the neighbours know that he defrauded them? And is she set to discover that he’s also a killer?

