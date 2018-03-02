Meet Gogglebox’s Mary and Marina

Everything you need to know about the cheeky best pals from Bristol

Who are they?

Advertisement

Golden oldies Mary and Marina are two best pals from Bristol. And thanks to their wine-drinking and cheeky comments, the duo have been fan favourites since first appearing on the show in September 2017.

Are Mary and Marina on Twitter?

Sadly not. And neither have Instagram, in case you were wondering.

What’s their Gogglebox style?

Think Nanna from the Royale Family. But Twice. Mary and Marina’s disregard for modern life fuels some brilliantly witty comments, not to mention their spectacular wine sessions. The two widows are also incredibly down to earth, giving glimpses of their many life experiences.

Best quotes

Marina on head transplants: “Super Glue, that’s what he wants on it. That will hold anything together.”

Mary on wine: “I Like Blue Nun, Black Tower, Liebfraumilch – they’re near enough the same and they’re not expensive. Victoria Beckham, that’s what she drinks, Liebfraumilch. I read that once.”

Marina on Strictly Come Dancing’s Ed Balls: “what the heck’s he wearing? Crikey. Bit loud. He’s like a dancing chicken.”

Advertisement

Mary on modern dating: “we never used to play the field, we used to marry the first bloke we had!”