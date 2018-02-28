Actor Peter Miles who played multiple Doctor Who roles dies aged 89

Miles was best known for playing henchman Nyder in Genesis of the Daleks in 1975

Peter Miles, the actor who played multiple roles in Doctor Who, has died aged 89.

Best known for playing henchman Nyder in Genesis of the Daleks in 1975, Miles died peacefully at his home, according to a statement on his Twitter account.

It is with great sadness that I have to inform you Peter passed away peaceful at home, last week at the age of 89. He didn’t suffer & was full of his usual love of life last time we spoke. Thank you all for your interest in Peter, it meant a lot to him, he was always touched. pic.twitter.com/0joi4QAGUI — Peter Miles (@PeterMilesActor) February 27, 2018

The actor had a career spanning five decades, which also included roles in the 1976 version of Poldark, as well as Z-Cars, Blake’s 7 and Bergerac.

A statement was also issued by The Dr Who website’s account.

It is with a heavy heart we announce that Peter Miles (Nyder in ‘Genesis Of The Daleks’) has passed away. A fantastic villain on the show and an incredibly kind and gentle man in real life. #RIP #DoctorWho — Doctor Who Online (@DrWhoOnline) February 27, 2018

Terry Molloy, who played Davros in Resurrection of the Daleks, remembered Miles as “wickedly witty” and a “superb actor” on Twitter.

My friend Peter Miles – the gloved left hand and genesis of Davros’ rise to power – has gone. He was arcane, wickedly witty, a great jazz singer and superb actor…a joy to work with and be with. Sleep well Peter. RIP. — Terry Molloy (@tuckerspatch) February 27, 2018

2. My abiding memory of Peter Miles will always be the tears in his eyes on receiving a standing ovation at his entrance as Nyder in the stage play ‘The Trial Of Davros’ as he realised the love and respect he was still held in by the Who audience! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Terry Molloy (@tuckerspatch) February 27, 2018

Tributes from friends and fans have also been flooding in…

Oh. I could wax lyrically on about how many years I'd known Peter Miles (at least 37) and whilst madly eccentric, he was funny, wicked and insane in equal measure. He was always a bloody good actor and a pleasure to direct and hang out with. He was also my friend. Goodnight Peter — Gary Russell (@twilightstreets) February 27, 2018

Thanks to Peter Miles no-one will ever be able to utter the line “Thank you, that’s what I wanted to know” ever again because the way he did it was brilliant and unbeatable. He owned it. RIP to a true eccentric and wonderful villainous turn. What a guy:https://t.co/3MbbI6qd9p — Toby Hadoke (@TobyHadoke) February 27, 2018

RIP the unforgettable Peter Miles. Like all really great actors, he was absolutely nothing like the characters he portrayed. He'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/SJpfC6Xkys — Pip (@pipmadeley) February 27, 2018

Saddened to hear of Peter Miles' passing. He lit up the screen in his Doctor Who appearances and matched it with his warmth and charm when we were lucky enough to have him join us at EM-Con. RIP. — EM-Con (@emconcouk) February 27, 2018