Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman call out NRA for using Parks and Recreation gif to promote “pro-slaughter agenda”

Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson are unimpressed

Parks and Recreation - Ron and Leslie

If the National Rifle Association thinks it can co-opt Leslie Knope, it is messing with the wrong person.

In the aftermath of the school shooting in Florida which killed 17, Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman and the show’s creator Michael Schur have demanded the NRA stop using their images to promote a “pro-slaughter agenda”.

In a message to Conservative radio host Dana Loesch praising her for “being the voice of over 5 million NRA members,” The gun group tweeted a gif of Poehler’s character Leslie Knope pointing and saying “thank you”. Big mistake.

The show’s creator Schur (on Twitter as Ken Tremendous) demanded that the image be removed:

Loesch had appeared at the CNN town hall debate in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which has sparked a movement among survivors and students demanding gun control to prevent another tragedy.

Nick Offerman, who played Nick Swanson in the US comedy drama, shared Poehler and Shur’s sentiment.

