Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman call out NRA for using Parks and Recreation gif to promote “pro-slaughter agenda”

If the National Rifle Association thinks it can co-opt Leslie Knope, it is messing with the wrong person.

In the aftermath of the school shooting in Florida which killed 17, Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman and the show’s creator Michael Schur have demanded the NRA stop using their images to promote a “pro-slaughter agenda”.

In a message to Conservative radio host Dana Loesch praising her for “being the voice of over 5 million NRA members,” The gun group tweeted a gif of Poehler’s character Leslie Knope pointing and saying “thank you”. Big mistake.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

The show’s creator Schur (on Twitter as Ken Tremendous) demanded that the image be removed:

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda. Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Loesch had appeared at the CNN town hall debate in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which has sparked a movement among survivors and students demanding gun control to prevent another tragedy.

Nick Offerman, who played Nick Swanson in the US comedy drama, shared Poehler and Shur’s sentiment.