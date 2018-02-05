Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Zeedan left stunned by shock proposition

Coronation Street: Zeedan left stunned by shock proposition

What will he make of the offer made by Rana's father?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 30 January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 30 January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9374 Wednesday 7 February 2018 - 2nd Ep Yasmeen Nazir [SHELLEY KING] points out to Zeedan Nazir [QASIM AHKTAR] that cashing in on Rana Nazir’s [BHAVNA LIMBACHIA] affair is not going to make him happy in the long run. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Zeedan Nazir has been left wrestling with a huge dilemma in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street.

Advertisement

The opening half hour of Monday’s double bill saw Zeedan force wife Rana to confess to a lesbian affair in front of her shocked parents.

However, Zeedan’s plan to expose Rana’s infidelity in the local press could now be put on hold following a showdown with her father Hassan.

05_02_CORO_ZEEDAN_RANA_02

Scenes just shown saw Zeedan reveal to Leanne that Hassan had offered to fund his business if he stays with Rana for at least a year.

Obviously, saving face and not bringing disgrace to the family is more of a priority to Hassan than his daughter’s happiness. But what will Zeedan make of the deal?

Corrie fans won’t have long to discover what happens next, seeing as the soap returns at 8.30pm.

But you can expect Rana to be left horrified when Zee tells her about her parents’ proposition, while Imran advises his sister to seriously consider the offer if she doesn’t want to become an outcast…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 30 January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 30 January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9374 Wednesday 7 February 2018 - 2nd Ep Yasmeen Nazir [SHELLEY KING] points out to Zeedan Nazir [QASIM AHKTAR] that cashing in on Rana Nazir’s [BHAVNA LIMBACHIA] affair is not going to make him happy in the long run. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

First Star Wars: The Force Awakens poster revealed – and John Boyega has a lightsaber!

imagenotavailable1

Barack Obama slow-jams the news – video

imagenotavailable1

Lindsay Lohan 30-day jail sentence may have been postponed for Playboy shoot

imagenotavailable1

Lena Dunham is working on a new HBO comedy about 1960s feminism

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more