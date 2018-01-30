Co-op and Costa Coffee to open on Coronation Street set extension

Expect the storefronts to appear from this Spring

The extension to the current Coronation Street set is to feature Costa Coffee and Co-op storefronts. Both facades will be seen on screen from Spring 2018 as part of a new partnership deal with the ITV soap.

Advertisement

“The expansion of the Coronation Street set has given us a great opportunity to feature branded shop facades as more of Weatherfield is opened up to viewers. Incorporating product placement on this scale is something we have wanted to do for some time and we’re delighted with this exciting opportunity,” Mark Trinder, Sales Director at ITV said today.

The announcement that branded posters, bags and crisps will be integrated into the drama, explains recent scenes like this:

And this:

Coronation Street first featured product placement back in November 2011 when a Nationwide building society cash machine appeared in Dev Alahan’s corner shop.

The move came after the then coalition government relaxed the rules on product placement, allowing it in films, dramas documentaries, TV series, soap, entertainment and sports shows.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.