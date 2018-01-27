Coronation Street: Brookside star Louis Emerick to play new love interest for Liz McDonald

Former Brookside Louis Emerick star is to join the cast of Coronation Street to play a former school teacher of Steve McDonald.

Liverpool born Louis – best-known to viewers as Mick Johnson in the C4 soap – will first appear as Mike Thornberry next month, when he turns up in the Rovers and takes a shine to Liz McDonald.

Steve is unimpressed when Liz starts flirting with Mike and horrified when she suggests he might be able to give his old teacher a job driving a cab.

Emerick – who also featured as PC Walsh in Last of the Summer Wine – begins filming next week and will be on screen initially for a few months.

The actor said today: “I am chuffed to bits to be joining the cast of Corrie. I first appeared in the show in 1986 as a delivery man – it’s only taken 32 years to be invited back!

“I can’t wait to start working alongside Simon [Gregson] and Beverley [Callard], who I have known for years. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.