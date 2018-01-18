Angela Griffin hints at Coronation Street return as Fiona Middleton

"You never know who else might go back"

Are we about to be treated to another Coronation Street comeback? Following the news that Sean Wilson is set to reprise the role of Martin Platt this March, actress Angela Griffin has now hinted that she could also be making a return to Corrie.

Asked on ITV’s Lorraine about the latest Coronation Street casting news, Griffin said: “If he’s going back you never know who else might go back. You never know. Never say never!”

Griffin originally played hairdresser Fiona Middleton between 1992 and 1998, with her character memorably having an ill-fated relationship with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson).

Since leaving the soap, the actress has gone on to feature in such dramas as Cutting It, Mount Pleasant and Inspector Morse spin-off Lewis.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in 2014, Griffin revealed that she had a plan for a comeback plotline should Fiona resurface: “My idea for a return storyline – if I were to go back – was that I’d have been pregnant by Steve when I left. And I could then return with the child.”

And talking to Lorraine today, Griffin again reiterated the idea that Fiona’s reappearance would have to be linked to Steve: “It’s got to have Steve McDonald in it,” the actress added.

