Coronation Street: Phelan attends Luke’s vigil tonight – will his killer secret be revealed?

One Corrie resident is getting very suspicious about Pat's actions...

The residents of Coronation Street will come out in force tonight to remember Luke Britton – little realising that the man who murdered him is among the crowd.

Wednesday’s episode of the ITV soap sees the likes of Alya, Rana, Zeedan and Sophie gather at a vigil in memory of the Street’s mechanic.

But looking on is villainous Pat Phelan, who ratcheted up his body count last Friday when he shot Luke and blew his car up.

phelan-watches-vigil-493b20c

But perhaps Phelan won’t be remaining at liberty for much longer: this evening’s drama also sees Seb start to wonder if Pat knows more than he’s letting on, while next week’s episodes see him quizzed by the police over Luke’s untimely demise. Will his crimes finally be exposed?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

