What time is West Brom v Arsenal on TV?

Arsene Wenger's men take on the Baggies at the Hawthorns

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette holds of Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp during Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park Stadium, London, England 28 Dec 2017. (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Arsenal face an uphill battle to regain their place in next season’s Champions League. Arsene Wenger’s men currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, level on points with closest rivals Tottenham, and 1 point adrift of Liverpool in 4th place. But with Spurs finally appearing to find their feet in Wembley stadium, and Liverpool adding £75m of defensive heft to their squad with the acquisition of Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton, and Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez both seemingly eyeing the exit door, Wenger will be hoping to enter the new year three points better off than they are today.

West Brom manager Alan Pardew however, may be in greater need of a win, with amid a dire winless streak that has seen his team slide to 19th place, three points adrift of safety.

What time is West Brom v Arsenal live on TV?

Kick off is 4.30pm, with live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD from 4pm. For those without BT, the highlights will be shown, along with the best bits from the rest of Sunday’s Premier League action, on BBC2’s Match of the Day 2 from 10pm.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the pre-match warm-up during Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park Stadium, London, England 28 Dec 2017. (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images, BA)

