Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street reveals Carla’s kidney failure secret – can Roy save her life?

Coronation Street reveals Carla’s kidney failure secret – can Roy save her life?

Or are the Corrie writers planning Carla's tragic death?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Thursday 7th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Thursday 7th December 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9340 Friday 29th December 2017 Roy Cropper [DAVID NEILSON] arrives in the bistro and reluctantly takes his seat next to Carla Connor [ALISON KING], but when he spots her mojito, he’s horrified and heads out.  Carla goes after him. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street has tonight revealed that Carla Connor could die if she doesn’t receive much-needed medical help.

Advertisement

Corrie fans have known that the Weatherfield heroine has been hiding a big secret ever since she returned to the ITV soap last Friday. But it was only in scenes just shown that we discovered exactly what was wrong with her.

In the run-up to the big revelation, Carla was seen persuading her beloved friend Roy to join the Connor family at the Bistro for New Year’s Eve.

But when Roy entered the upmarket eatery, he was horrified to see Carla with a mojito in hand. After reprimanding her, Roy walked out, only to be pursued back to the cafe by Carla, who eventually explained that she was drinking lemonade rather than alcohol.

29_12_CORO_ROY_CARLA_02

Roy was then seen imploring Carla to face the fact that she has kidney failure and might die if she doesn’t turn to her family for help.

But with Carla adamant that she can handle the situation on her own, it was left to Roy to secretly start searching online for ways to donate a kidney. However, there’s no saying that he’ll be a match, despite his determination to not lose another loved one after wife Hayley’s death.

So, has Coronation Street brought Carla back merely to give her a tragic demise? Or can Roy find a way to save his friend’s life?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Thursday 7th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Thursday 7th December 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9340 Friday 29th December 2017 Roy Cropper [DAVID NEILSON] arrives in the bistro and reluctantly takes his seat next to Carla Connor [ALISON KING], but when he spots her mojito, he’s horrified and heads out.  Carla goes after him. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Tristan Gemmill joins Coronation Street cast to play Tracy’s ex-husband Robert Preston

imagenotavailable1

Jonathan Ross on the magic of Pinewood studios

101430

EastEnders: will Lee Carter get Abi Branning pregnant?

imagenotavailable1

Simon Cowell brands Bruce Forsyth “Mr Grumpy”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more