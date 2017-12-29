Coronation Street reveals Carla’s kidney failure secret – can Roy save her life?

Coronation Street has tonight revealed that Carla Connor could die if she doesn’t receive much-needed medical help.

Corrie fans have known that the Weatherfield heroine has been hiding a big secret ever since she returned to the ITV soap last Friday. But it was only in scenes just shown that we discovered exactly what was wrong with her.

In the run-up to the big revelation, Carla was seen persuading her beloved friend Roy to join the Connor family at the Bistro for New Year’s Eve.

But when Roy entered the upmarket eatery, he was horrified to see Carla with a mojito in hand. After reprimanding her, Roy walked out, only to be pursued back to the cafe by Carla, who eventually explained that she was drinking lemonade rather than alcohol.

Roy was then seen imploring Carla to face the fact that she has kidney failure and might die if she doesn’t turn to her family for help.

But with Carla adamant that she can handle the situation on her own, it was left to Roy to secretly start searching online for ways to donate a kidney. However, there’s no saying that he’ll be a match, despite his determination to not lose another loved one after wife Hayley’s death.

So, has Coronation Street brought Carla back merely to give her a tragic demise? Or can Roy find a way to save his friend’s life?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

