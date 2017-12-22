Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
This handy Broadchurch recap will get you ready for series three

This handy Broadchurch recap will get you ready for series three

Remember Miller and Hardy's finest moments and re-live the story so far...

130631.4a18a3e3-4a29-4c75-9dd2-092a7c9db526

Broadchurch returns for a third series later this February but before we join Miller and Hardy for a new case there’s time for a trip down memory lane.

Advertisement

Can you remember where you were when David Tennant and Olivia Colman met at the foot of those cliffs and began the hunt for Danny Latimer’s killer?

That was way back in 2013 (March 4th 2013 to be precise) and a LOT has happened in the sleepy coastal town since then, so ITV has put together this handy refresher.

SPOILER ALERT: If you’ve never watched Broadchurch before this is either the worst thing ever (because it reveals EVERYTHING) or the best thing ever (because it reveals EVERYTHING and you could pretty much jump into series three after watching it).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ulk33yLM8kw?ecver=1

We’d almost forgotten how brilliant Miller and Hardy are together. And how crushingly disappointing series two was.

Advertisement

Roll on series three, eh?

Meet the cast of Broadchurch series 3

Tags

All about Broadchurch

135207.01f51864-9c0f-4323-8eda-fc6c8888bf9f
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

129237.a35f98ff-1e3c-4099-9d84-c351dd2685e7

David Tennant on Broadchurch series 3: "There couldn't be another body on another beach"

132019.0b6b67c2-5d79-4e4b-a1d7-97015195ab8e

Broadchurch’s Trish hides from an unexpected visitor in episode 3 sneak peek

129160.20a1b2f0-0cf9-4464-8093-02df7cb3cb3b

David Tennant and Olivia Colman return in first look at final series of Broadchurch

131547.d94a7931-8dc0-4a2e-81b1-9f601a540f99

Hardy and Miller confront the dodgy mechanic from Broadchurch in a clip from episode 2

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more