This handy Broadchurch recap will get you ready for series three

Remember Miller and Hardy's finest moments and re-live the story so far...

Broadchurch returns for a third series later this February but before we join Miller and Hardy for a new case there’s time for a trip down memory lane.

Advertisement

Can you remember where you were when David Tennant and Olivia Colman met at the foot of those cliffs and began the hunt for Danny Latimer’s killer?

That was way back in 2013 (March 4th 2013 to be precise) and a LOT has happened in the sleepy coastal town since then, so ITV has put together this handy refresher.

SPOILER ALERT: If you’ve never watched Broadchurch before this is either the worst thing ever (because it reveals EVERYTHING) or the best thing ever (because it reveals EVERYTHING and you could pretty much jump into series three after watching it).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ulk33yLM8kw?ecver=1

We’d almost forgotten how brilliant Miller and Hardy are together. And how crushingly disappointing series two was.

Advertisement

Roll on series three, eh?