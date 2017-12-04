Coronation Street prison break: Anna goes on the run as she becomes a fugitive

Will Anna be able to clear her name?

Beleaguered Anna Windass will go on the run in an upcoming episode of Coronation Street – but will she be able to prove her innocence while evading the forces of law and order?

In the run-up to Anna making her escape, she’ll be seen collapsing and being taken to hospital. But, as she receives treatment, her stress levels look set to rise again when partner Kevin visits and tells her that their relationship is over because he has to put son Jack first.

Later on, as a desperate Anna prepares to go back to prison, she spies an overcoat lying around and puts it on before furtively heading towards an open door…

Anna has, of course, been framed by a manipulative Pat Phelan, with viewers knowing that she isn’t responsible for Seb’s recent fall from his window cleaner’s ladder.

So, with nothing else to lose, will Anna be able to make the most of her freedom and clear her name? Or is she destined to only make things worse for herself?

