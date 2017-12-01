When will Death in Paradise be back for series 7?

Ardal O'Hanlon will soon return for his first full series as DI Jack Mooney after taking over from Kris Marshall

It’s almost time for series seven of Death in Paradise as the drama prepares to return to BBC1 early in 2018.

We’ll catch up with Ardal O’Hanlon as he settles in to life in Saint Marie as DI Jack Mooney.

The Irish widower and his daughter Siobhan (Grace Stone) were persuaded to move to the island at the end of series six so DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) could return to London, leaving the police department in safe hands.

What will happen in the next series of Death in Paradise?

Having swapped his life in London for the sunny Caribbean, DI Jack Mooney will be getting used to his new colleagues Florence, JP, Dwayne and the Commissioner, as well as drinking at Catherine’s bar.

When will Death in Paradise be back on TV?

Death in Paradise will return early in the New Year.

Elizabeth Kilgarriff, BBC Commissioning Editor and Executive Producer, said in a statement after the series six finale: “Death in Paradise is pure escapism for BBC1 viewers and I am delighted to confirm it will be returning for another series.

“Kris has been a brilliant and heroic detective who will be greatly missed, but I am so pleased to welcome Ardal to the team and can’t wait to see him take the reins as our leading Caribbean crime fighter.”

Who stars in Death in Paradise?

Alongside O’Hanlon, the main cast will all return. Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassel, Mooney’s right-hand woman, with Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers and Tobi Bakare as JP Hooper.

Don Warrington returns as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey. Mooney’s daughter Siobhan is played by newcomer Grace Stone.

There will also be a strong line-up of guest actors in the next series.

Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

Death in Paradise is filmed in Guadeloupe, which stands in for the fictional island of Saint Marie. It is mainly shot in the commune of Deshaies, which doubles for the town of Honoré.

Scenes have also been shot in the Fort Royal Hotel, and the “shack” is constructed on La Perle beach – one of the most beautiful spots on the island.

Things aren’t always idyllic, however: filming had to be suspended in September 2017 because of Hurricane Irma.