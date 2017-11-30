Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Shayne Ward to leave Aidan Connor role

The actor is to exit the ITV soap in 2018

Shayne Ward is to leave Coronation Street in 2018 after three years in the role of factory boss Aidan Connor.

Ward – who first shot to fame after winning the second series of The X Factor in 2005 – will be on screen until spring next year when Aidan exits in a dramatic storyline that is currently being kept under wraps.

aidan

A recent Corrie storyline saw Aidan and Eva’s wedding day fall apart after his infidelity was exposed. Upcoming Christmas drama will see the character get in contact with sister Carla following troubles at the Underworld factory.

Ward won a 2016 National Television Award for Best Newcomer following his debut as Aidan. A source said of his departure: “Shayne will leave at the end of his current contract and Aidan will be on screen for a further six months.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Coronation Street

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

