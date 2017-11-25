Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Billy’s life is threatened as he plans shock confession! Watch the scene

The Corrie vicar is in danger next week - get a sneak peek look

CORRIE 9313 WEDS 29TH NOV 2030 PREVIEW CLIP

Billy Mayhew finds himself under threat in next week’s Coronation Street when he makes a plan to confess to his crimes.

You can get a sneak peek of the scene from Wednesday’s episode in which he meets up with his old partner in crime Gareth and suggests that they do the decent thing and tell the police all they remember about the accident.

29_11_CORO_BILLY_GARETH

Gareth, though, tells Billy to keep his mouth shut or he’ll personally make sure he pays the price! With the threats ringing in his ears, what will the Corrie vicar decide to do next?

Watch the scene from Wednesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s episodes of Coronation Street

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Coronation Street

CORRIE 9315 FRI 1ST DEC 2030 PREVIEW CLIP
