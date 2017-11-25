Coronation Street: Billy’s life is threatened as he plans shock confession! Watch the scene

The Corrie vicar is in danger next week - get a sneak peek look

Billy Mayhew finds himself under threat in next week’s Coronation Street when he makes a plan to confess to his crimes.

You can get a sneak peek of the scene from Wednesday’s episode in which he meets up with his old partner in crime Gareth and suggests that they do the decent thing and tell the police all they remember about the accident.

Gareth, though, tells Billy to keep his mouth shut or he’ll personally make sure he pays the price! With the threats ringing in his ears, what will the Corrie vicar decide to do next?

Watch the scene from Wednesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s episodes of Coronation Street

