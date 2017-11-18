Who is Anton Du Beke? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide
Strictly wouldn't be Strictly without this long-serving pro...
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Anton Du Beke
Age: 51
From: Sevenoaks, Kent
Twitter: @TheAntonDuBeke
Strictly wins: 0 – third with Lesley Garrett is his highest ever placing. And that was in series one!
Which Strictly celebrity has Anton been paired with? Ruth Langsford
Who is Anton Du Beke?
Anton started dancing at 14 studying contemporary, jazz, ballet and modern theatre dance. At the same time he was also a junior boxer and county footballer. He met his professional partner Erin Boag in 1997 and they have a new tour ‘From Broadway to Hollywood’ coming in 2018.
.@Erinboag & I are thrilled to announce our new tour: From Broadway to Hollywood… Book now! https://t.co/4aKnHQYqDJ pic.twitter.com/Lgi7Vl2CSv
— Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) August 14, 2017
Anton is best remembered for his comedic pairings on Strictly Come Dancing, including his partnership with Ann Widdecombe in series 8, who was dubbed ‘Starship Widdecombe’ by judge Bruno Tonioli when she flew over the dance floor.
Anton and Proms host Katie Derham placed fourth in 2015, and eleventh last year with Lesley Joseph.