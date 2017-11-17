Ackley Bridge to return for extended second series

The Channel 4 drama will be back in 2018 for 12 new episodes

Channel 4 has given Ackley Bridge full marks and commissioned a second series of the school-based drama.

The broadcaster confirmed today that they would double the number of episodes for next year’s run with 12 hour-long instalments set for a split airing in 2018.

The drama, set in the fictional Yorkshire town of Ackley Bridge, follows a brand new academy made up from two formerly isolated comprehensives situated in a largely divided white and Asian population.

Starring Jo Joyner, Paul Nicolls, Sunetra Sarker, Liz White and Adil Ray, the series is made by The Forge and has pulled in an average consolidated audience of 2.2 million viewers per episode – a score Channel 4 deemed good enough for a series two green light.

“Roll on the next term at Ackley Bridge!” said the broadcaster’s head of drama, Beth Willis. “Channel 4 is so thrilled to be working again with the brilliant producing and writing team at The Forge and the super talented cast on this funny, thoughtful, incredibly special show. I’m bagging a seat at the front of the class.

Series two will be filmed in Halifax later this year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb8YP3Qd5UDiUQqkuzd776iF&showinfo=0?ecver=1