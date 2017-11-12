Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
X Factor’s Rak-Su added the words “Netflix and Chill” to George Michael’s Faith and fans are furious

X Factor’s Rak-Su added the words “Netflix and Chill” to George Michael’s Faith and fans are furious

The band wrote their own rap lyrics for George Michael week and Twitter's not very happy about it

The X Factor group Rak-Su

Is it a crime to slip the phrase Netflix and Chill into a rewrite of George Michael’s Faith?

Advertisement

That’s the question dividing X Factor viewers on Twitter after Simon Cowell’s group Rak-su opted to write their own lyrics for their take on the singer’s classic.

“Girl you’re my idol, let’s Netflix and Chill”, they sang, sampling the 1987 smash hit and putting their own twist on it.

The judges loved the performance with mentor Simon Cowell arguing that Rak-su’s version of the song was probably what it would have sounded like had Michael released it in 2017.

But on Twitter the response wasn’t quite as universally positive.

Some fans were outraged that the band had messed about with the lyrics of the title track from Michael’s Ivor Novello-winning debut solo album.

Rak-su weren’t the only acts who came under fire, though. Irish brothers Sean and Conor Price were also criticised for adding a rap to their take on Freedom.

However, some fans thought there was absolutely no harm done and praised the groups for their choices.

Advertisement

Did you think it was a crime to mess with Faith? Cast your vote and have your say.

Tags

Related news

47510

I Can’t Sing – review: Simon Cowell takes a bow as Harry Hill’s X Factor spoof arrives on stage

90014

What time is the first X Factor live show this Saturday?

All about The X Factor

The X Factor Kevin Davy White
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

47510

I Can’t Sing – review: Simon Cowell takes a bow as Harry Hill’s X Factor spoof arrives on stage

90014

What time is the first X Factor live show this Saturday?

90792

Simon Cowell dubs Cheryl “narcissistic” as X Factor’s 4th Impact sing Girls Aloud

29136

Sharon Osbourne? Surely only Cheryl Cole and Simon Cowell can save The X Factor

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more