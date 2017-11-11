Coronation Street: Rana calls off her wedding to be with Kate? Watch the full scene

Who does the bride to be want to be with?

Will a conflicted Rana call off her civil wedding to Zeedan? It’s the question that Coronation Street fans will be asking next week when Kate kisses the bride to be, leaving her with big doubts about her future with Zee.

Later on, Rana corners Kate and admits that she does have feelings for her, but also loves Zeedan. Kate then tells her to stop messing with her head and focus instead on her wedding.

But when Rana calls at Kate’s flat and tells her that she only has to say the word and she’ll call off the wedding so they can be together, how will Kate respond? Well, you can watch her reaction right here first…

See the scene from Friday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

