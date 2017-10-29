Craig Revel Horwood needs hip replacement but won’t be missing any Strictly Come Dancing

There had been fears that the formidable judge would have to undergo emergency surgery before the end of the year

Despite needing a hip replacement, it’s been confirmed that Craig Revel Horwood won’t be missing any Strictly Come Dancing this year.

After Bruno Tonioli had to veto a week of Strictly owing to other commitments, fans had been concerned that we’d soon be down to three judges on the panel again following reports that Craig was in ‘agony’ after he deliberately fell off his chair on Saturday night’s show giving a near-faultless impression of missing judge Bruno.

Although he does require a hip replacement, it wasn’t because of Saturday’s spectacular slapstick pratfall.

RadioTimes.com understands that although Craig is going to have the operation next year after series 15 of Strictly comes to an end.

It will be the second hip replacement for Craig, who already underwent the procedure in 2013. At the time he blamed “years of classical ballet and forcing turn-outs” for needing the surgery.

But we can collectively breathe a sigh of relief as the formidable judge won’t be taking a break from the ballroom and will definitely be appearing on every episode of the show this year. Not only that, but he’ll also be firmly a part of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in 2018, with Craig opting to further delay the surgery.

His starring role as Miss Hannigan in musical Annie – the part he took over playing from Miranda Hart in the West End – will also be unaffected, as will his run as The Wicked Queen in panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Southampton this December.

Have you ever heard more fab-u-lous news?

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays and Sundays on BBC1.