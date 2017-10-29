Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street reveals when Bruno Langley’s final scenes will be shown

Coronation Street reveals when Bruno Langley’s final scenes will be shown

Storylines have been rewritten following the actor's exit

123188

Coronation Street has revealed that Bruno Langley will continue to feature as Todd Grimshaw up until Christmas.

Advertisement

As was reported earlier today, the actor has had his contract at the ITV soap terminated amid accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct.

The 34-year-old will not film any new scenes following an internal inquiry. But speaking to RadioTimes.com this afternoon, a show insider confirmed that upcoming episodes will still include storylines featuring the character of Todd:

“Scenes featuring Bruno will continue to be screened until December 24th. These were filmed before our inquiry started.

“Subsequent storylines beyond this point have been rewritten.”

88030-a8e0f95

The move by Coronation Street to end Bruno Langley’s contract comes after a woman accused the actor of committing a sexual assault in a nightclub.

Langley denies claims of wrongdoing, however reports say Greater Manchester police are currently investigating the allegations.

In a statement, Langley said: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

“Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period. I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so.”

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

Channel 4 (JG)

When is Electric Dreams back on TV?

From ITV Studios Ball & Boe Back Together on ITV Pictured: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

How well do Alfie Boe and Michael Ball really know each other?

Everything Coronation Street

123188
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2017-08-25 at 11.02.25

Coronation Street: Shona gets passionate with David – but she’s hiding a big secret!

CORRIE 9260 WEDS 27TH SEPT 2030 PREVIEW CLIP

Coronation Street: Todd confronts Adam about the factory scam – but will he reveal all? Watch the scene

88030

Bruno Langley axed from Coronation Street

16_10_CORO_SUMMER_PASSED_OUT_01

Coronation Street: Summer is found unconscious – and Billy is sent into a rage!

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more