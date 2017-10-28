Where is Simon Cowell on tonight’s X Factor?

There are fears the head judge could miss out on the first live show after reportedly falling down stairs in his London home

The X Factor head judge Simon Cowell won’t appear on tonight’s show after reportedly falling down a flight of stairs.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, Cowell was whisked to hospital after taking a tumble in his London home, with the full extent of his injuries not known. When contacted on Saturday by RadioTimes.com, the show did not confirm the accident or comment whether Cowell will be joining the judging panel tonight.

Also, tonight’s episode was supposed to see Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs and Simon Cowell’s Groups performing, but if Cowell is absent his category could be swapped with Sharon Osbourne’s Girls or Louis Walsh’s Boys (originally planned for Sunday’s show).

However, if it turns out that Cowell isn’t available, he’ll have to miss the biggest overhaul in the 13 years of X Factor live shows.

The competition’s bottom two sing-off is being scrapped, with judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne no longer deciding who stays and who goes. Yup, that means the end of the dreaded Deadlock too.

If forced to pull out of both shows this weekend, Cowell will miss out on The X Factor’s new sing-off format. Instead of the bottom two acts battling for a place in the competition, the act with the most votes from Saturday night will compete against Sunday’s most popular performer for a music-themed prize.

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturday October 28th at 8.20pm and Sunday October 29th at 7pm on ITV