Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas suffers microphone malfunction

The judge, who dressed as Cruella De Vil, had to use a handheld mike to deliver her Strictly score

Maybe the 101 Dalmatians are getting their own back on Cruella De Vil – because head judge Shirley Ballas suffered awkward microphone problems on Saturday night.

Advertisement

As she gave her feedback to Alexandra Burke after a magnificent Tango, Shirley started to sound extremely muffled. Did her microphone slip deep into the furs of her costume?

“I’m so sorry but something went a bit funny with Shirley’s microphone,” Claudia Winkleman said, while someone ran to find Shirley a handheld mike so she could deliver her score of nine.

“There was a small technical issue that was quickly resolved,” a BBC spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Is there an evil spirit somewhere in the Strictly Come Dancing audio system?