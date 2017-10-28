Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: killer Phelan gets sinister with Seb – watch the brand-new scene

Just what is Pat planning now?

CORRIE 9287 MON 30TH OCT 1930 PREVIEW CLIP

Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan will continue his reign of terror in next week’s episodes when he pays a visit to a hospitalised Seb Franklin.

You can get a sneak peek of the moment from Monday’s double bill that sees killer Pat approach Seb’s bedside and start to drip poison in his ear, telling him that Anna pushed him off his ladder in an attempt to kill him.

As fans of the ITV soap have already seen, Phelan is on a mission to rid himself of nemesis Anna and is attempting to frame her for a crime she didn’t commit.

But will Seb be able to process what Phelan is saying? And way action will he end up taking?

You can watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Everything Coronation Street

CORRIE 9287 MON 30TH OCT 1930 PREVIEW CLIP
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

