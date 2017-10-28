Coronation Street: killer Phelan gets sinister with Seb – watch the brand-new scene

Just what is Pat planning now?

Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan will continue his reign of terror in next week’s episodes when he pays a visit to a hospitalised Seb Franklin.

You can get a sneak peek of the moment from Monday’s double bill that sees killer Pat approach Seb’s bedside and start to drip poison in his ear, telling him that Anna pushed him off his ladder in an attempt to kill him.

As fans of the ITV soap have already seen, Phelan is on a mission to rid himself of nemesis Anna and is attempting to frame her for a crime she didn’t commit.

But will Seb be able to process what Phelan is saying? And way action will he end up taking?

You can watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

