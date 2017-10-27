Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The Crown fans are unbelievably excited to see Olivia Colman as the new Queen Elizabeth

The Crown fans are unbelievably excited to see Olivia Colman as the new Queen Elizabeth

"I can smell the Baftas from here"

Olivia Colman will star as the Queen in The Crown

Many of us already consider Olivia Colman TV royalty, but now she’ll play the actual Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix drama The Crown – and fans are SO EXCITED.

Advertisement

The Broadchurch and Peep Show star is set to take over the role from Claire Foy after season two, which is due in December. We’ll then leap forward in time for seasons three and four as Colman takes the throne.

Before the casting was announced we were already getting excited about the idea, speculating about why Colman would be the perfect Queen. Now we’re extremely psyched to see this become a reality.

Some had been concerned that The Crown may not survive Claire Foy’s recasting… but they’re less worried now.

Of course, a few people out there still don’t know about the genius of Olivia Colman. They have some catching up to do.

Talking of Broadchurch, we’re seeing a bit of a casting trend…

Just one question remains unanswered: who will take over from Matt Smith as Prince Philip?

Advertisement

Only time will tell…

Tags

Eleanor Bley Griffiths

Writer, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

14298625-low_res-louis-theroux-b9816f2

Louis Theroux records mock doc voiceover for parody Twitter account

Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Is this really Claire Foy and Matt Smith’s final season in The Crown?

Everything The Crown

Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Actress Olivia Colman attends the ATAS/SAG Panel and Screening of AMC's "The Night Manager" at the Egyptian Theater on April 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Olivia Colman will replace Claire Foy as the Queen in The Crown season 3

Claire Foy in The Crown (Netflix)

Who could replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season 3?

Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Is this really Claire Foy and Matt Smith’s final season in The Crown?

Audley End House and Gardens Back

Where was The Crown season 1 filmed? Experience a royal day out at Audley End House

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more