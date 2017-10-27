The Crown fans are unbelievably excited to see Olivia Colman as the new Queen Elizabeth

"I can smell the Baftas from here"

Many of us already consider Olivia Colman TV royalty, but now she’ll play the actual Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix drama The Crown – and fans are SO EXCITED.

The Broadchurch and Peep Show star is set to take over the role from Claire Foy after season two, which is due in December. We’ll then leap forward in time for seasons three and four as Colman takes the throne.

Before the casting was announced we were already getting excited about the idea, speculating about why Colman would be the perfect Queen. Now we’re extremely psyched to see this become a reality.

Olivia Colman as the new QE2 on #THECROWN is just innnnnnnnnnnncredible news. pic.twitter.com/VPAqj5a7eQ — Joanna RobinSonOfSam (@jowrotethis) October 26, 2017

OLIVIA COLMAN IN THE CROWN excuse me whilst I weep for hours this is going to be p e r f e c t — Abi (@vulcanicity) October 27, 2017

Thank you god! Thrilled to hear Olivia Colman is taking over as the Queen on @TheCrownNetflix series 3…I can smell the BAFTAS from here — Joe Wheatley (@WheatleyJoe) October 26, 2017

Some had been concerned that The Crown may not survive Claire Foy’s recasting… but they’re less worried now.

Me, insouciant:

"The Crown is well-crafted, but it won’t sustain my interest beyond a couple of seasons—"

*OLIVIA COLMAN IS CAST*

Me: pic.twitter.com/9wKuPnNNTa — Nev Pierce (@nevpierce) October 26, 2017

Olivia Colman taking the crown from Claire Foy. Pretty big boots to fill but I reckon they'll fit just right. Smashing casting! — Lewis MacKinnon (@lewisamackinnon) October 26, 2017

Of course, a few people out there still don’t know about the genius of Olivia Colman. They have some catching up to do.

OLIVIA COLMAN SYLLABUS FOR THE UNINFORMED:

1. BROADCHURCH

2. FLEABAG

3. FLOWERS

4. THE NIGHT MANAGER

5. THE LOBSTER — monster ☠️ meg (@megistheworst) October 26, 2017

Talking of Broadchurch, we’re seeing a bit of a casting trend…

olivia colman is the new queen? jodie whittaker is the new doctor? ladies of broadchurch, you're doing amazing sweeties — phoebs🔮 (@stellgibsons) October 26, 2017

Just one question remains unanswered: who will take over from Matt Smith as Prince Philip?

I'm so happy about Olivia Colman taking on The Crown, she is a genius and she will elevate this whole thing. But who will play crap Philip?? — Alex Trimboli (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 26, 2017

If Olivia Colman is to play Elizabeth II in #TheCrown then presumably Prince Philip will regenerate to become Peter Capaldi?#Netflix — AndyK 🎬 (@TheFilmOracle) October 27, 2017

Only time will tell…