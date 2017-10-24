Tracey Ullman looks unrecognisable as she transforms into Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Comedy for the many, not the few

Tracey Ullman is back to Break The News once again in a three-part comedy series. This time Theresa May isn’t the comedian’s prime target, but leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn. And the first pictures of her in character are, well, see for yourself…

Other new characters include French First Lady Brigitte Macron, with the French president Emmanuel Macron played by Ben Willbond. Ullman’s imagining of Angela Merkel, Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May will also be returning to screens.

Tracey Ullman said: “I can’t wait to play new characters including the glamorous FLOF (First Lady of France) Brigitte Macron and a certain Labour leader, who we imagine has a marvellous sense of humour and will no doubt be delighted to see himself depicted by a middle-aged woman (please don’t shave your beard off Jeremy, we’ve just had one made). Onward!”

Tracey Breaks The News is on Friday on BBC One at 9.30pm