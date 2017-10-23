Accessibility Links

Viewers really want to know: “Where is Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?”

The regular co-host is taking a break from ITV's breakfast show – here's who'll be replacing him

(ITV, TL)

Viewers of ITV’s Good Morning Britain noticed a big change to the presenting line-up: Piers Morgan had been replaced by Richard Madeley. And some weren’t too happy about it.

But – for good or bad – the regular co-host will soon be returning to the show. Here’s all you need to know…

Where is Piers Morgan?

Morgan is on break for the next three weeks, meaning he’s temporarily leaving the GMB sofa. However, he’s said on Twitter he’ll be spending half of that time interviewing serial killers (we presume for a new TV show).

Who will he be replaced by?

Richard Madley (Richard off of Richard and Judy) will be partly replacing Morgan – he’ll be co-presenting the show Monday to Wednesday for the next two weeks. Morgan’s Thursday slot will be filled by Ben Shephard.

Morgan’s replacement for his final week off is yet to be announced.

So, until Morgan returns, prepare yourself for plenty of Alan Partridge-style moments, including this gem about sleeping in socks.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV at 6-8.30am every weekday

