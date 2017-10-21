Accessibility Links

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 Japanese Grand Prix on TV?

Find out when you can watch the 17th race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas

Sebastian Vettel’s title hopes were dealt a blow in Japan earlier this month, after his early retirement saw rival and leader Lewis Hamilton securing a fourth win from five since the summer break.

The championship can be decided in Austin if Hamilton wins and Vettel finishes sixth or lower. The Mercedes man will fancy his chance: he has won five times at the Circuit of the Americas already.

Find out where to watch the United States Grand Prix live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 21 October

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 from 9pm and (qualifying starts at 10pm).

Race Day: Sunday 22 October

Live coverage is on Channel 4, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 7pm (race starts at 8pm).

BBC Radio 5 Live Extra has qualifying coverage from 9.55pm on Saturday, while BBC Radio 5 Live has coverage for the main event from 7pm on Sunday.

Formula 1 2017 race calendar and TV schedule

