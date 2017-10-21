Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Phelan attacks Vinny – watch the full scene

Coronation Street: Phelan attacks Vinny – watch the full scene

Pat tries to get even in Monday's episodes of Corrie

Screen Shot asdasdjasojdasojdasoijd2017-10-20 at 11.09.28

Pat Phelan will come face to face with old enemy Vinny in Monday’s episodes of Coronation Street – but you can get a sneak peek look at their intense showdown right here first.

Advertisement

As can be seen from the clip, Phelan is in no mood to catch up with his former partner in crime, instead opting to punch him to the ground and issue some terrifying threats.

CORRIE 9282 asdashdaoshdasoihdMON 23RD OCT 2030 PREVIEW CLIP

Basically, Phelan is saying that if Vinny doesn’t pay him back all the money he stole, then he won’t see his beloved mum Flora alive again.

But will Vinny listen to what Phelan has to say? Or run the risk of further retribution?

You can watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street 

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

CORRIEsdasadasdasdasd 9286 FRI 27TH OCT 2030 PREVIEW CLIP

Coronation Street fury: Nicola calls Phelan a rapist – see the full scene

C5 JH

Home and Away: Beth collapses – can Mason save her life?

Everything Coronation Street

CORRIEsdasadasdasdasd 9286 FRI 27TH OCT 2030 PREVIEW CLIP
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot adsapdaspdokaspodk2017-10-20 at 09.04.23

Coronation Street: Pat Phelan floored in shock crowbar attack!

pjimage-35

Coronation Street: Rob Mallard on Phelan and Daniel’s clash – “Hopefully I’ll survive”

Screen Shot 2017-10-13 at 15.18.07

Coronation Street: Vinny returns – and gets a shock from Phelan

117473

Coronation Street: bad Todd returns as he joins forces with Phelan!

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more