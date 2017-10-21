Coronation Street: Phelan attacks Vinny – watch the full scene

Pat tries to get even in Monday's episodes of Corrie

Pat Phelan will come face to face with old enemy Vinny in Monday’s episodes of Coronation Street – but you can get a sneak peek look at their intense showdown right here first.

As can be seen from the clip, Phelan is in no mood to catch up with his former partner in crime, instead opting to punch him to the ground and issue some terrifying threats.

Basically, Phelan is saying that if Vinny doesn’t pay him back all the money he stole, then he won’t see his beloved mum Flora alive again.

But will Vinny listen to what Phelan has to say? Or run the risk of further retribution?

You can watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

